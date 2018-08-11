Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,591 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Autodesk worth $17,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 10,083.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,960 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,528 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $146,374,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $71,803,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 43.3% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,700,339 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $213,529,000 after purchasing an additional 513,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $49,732,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Autodesk to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Autodesk from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.60.

Shares of Autodesk opened at $134.85 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $142.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of -84.28, a P/E/G ratio of 294.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Karen Blasing sold 350 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $48,349.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 13,870 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $1,844,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,471 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

