Attunity (ATTU) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) has been trending positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Attunity earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.1147644285186 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Attunity traded up $0.63, hitting $19.27, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 421,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,459. Attunity has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $371.10 million, a P/E ratio of -62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Attunity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 million. equities research analysts expect that Attunity will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Attunity from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Attunity from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Attunity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Attunity from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Attunity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

About Attunity

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

