AT&T Inc. (T) Holdings Lifted by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,745 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 268,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,998,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,042.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,034.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $39.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.80 to $31.17 in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.21.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

