Atmos (ATMOS) Achieves Market Cap of $837,377.00

Atmos (CURRENCY:ATMOS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Atmos coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. Atmos has a market capitalization of $837,377.00 and approximately $75.00 worth of Atmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atmos has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00075613 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004098 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00024260 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Atmos

ATMOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 7th, 2017. Atmos’ total supply is 110,633,884 coins and its circulating supply is 100,633,884 coins. Atmos’ official website is novusphere.io . Atmos’ official Twitter account is @thenovusphere . The official message board for Atmos is medium.com/@thenovusphere

Buying and Selling Atmos

Atmos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

