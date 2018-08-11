Atlas Financial (AFH) Raised to Outperform at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Atlas Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

“We are upgrading our rating for Atlas’ common stock to Outperform from Neutral. Atlas booked a good 2Q18 on the heels of a solid 1Q18, continuing to move in the right direction as management works to rebuild investor trust following the company’s significant reserve charge in 4Q17. While the risk of additional adverse reserve development remains (two good quarters following the large reserve charge does not mean the company is out of the woods yet), we believe upside potential outweighs downside risk. The stock declined 40% in March upon the news of the reserve charge and is off an additional 25% since then, partly attributed, we believe, to a financial strength rating downgrade by A.M. Best and the stock’s removal from the Russell 2000. While certainly a negative, management does not expect the A.M.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

AFH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Atlas Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of AFH stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. 100,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,311. Atlas Financial has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Atlas Financial had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a negative net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. equities analysts forecast that Atlas Financial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Taylor Maloney Fitzgerald bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,354 shares in the company, valued at $448,150.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Financial by 22.6% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,629,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 299,919 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Financial by 42.1% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 608,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 180,200 shares during the period. Messner & Smith Theme Value Investment Management Ltd. CA acquired a new position in Atlas Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlas Financial by 20.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 79,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

