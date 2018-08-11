Atlantic Capital (ACBI) Receives $18.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACBI. BidaskClub downgraded Atlantic Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Atlantic Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital in a report on Friday, July 27th.
In related news, insider Kurt A. Shreiner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $44,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $334,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $573,377 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Atlantic Capital traded down $0.07, reaching $18.08, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 29,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $469.97 million, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.56. Atlantic Capital has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $21.60.
Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 million. Atlantic Capital had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.60%. research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Atlantic Capital Company Profile
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit.
