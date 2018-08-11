Atlantic Capital (ACBI) Receives $18.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACBI. BidaskClub downgraded Atlantic Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Atlantic Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital in a report on Friday, July 27th.

Get Atlantic Capital alerts:

In related news, insider Kurt A. Shreiner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $44,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $334,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $573,377 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Atlantic Capital by 5.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Atlantic Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 255,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Atlantic Capital by 25.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Atlantic Capital by 158.4% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Atlantic Capital by 26.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atlantic Capital traded down $0.07, reaching $18.08, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 29,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $469.97 million, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.56. Atlantic Capital has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $21.60.

Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 million. Atlantic Capital had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.60%. research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.