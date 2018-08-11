Atkore International Group (ATKR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products. It offers steel tubes and pipes, electrical conduit, armored wire and cable, cable trays, metal framing systems and building components. Atkore International Group Inc. is based in Harvey, Illinois. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore International Group to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Atkore International Group from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Atkore International Group traded down $0.45, hitting $24.98, on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The company had a trading volume of 799,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,912. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.39. Atkore International Group has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $26.67.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $498.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.77 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 56.38%. equities analysts predict that Atkore International Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Patrick Williamson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $2,444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,729.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peter J. Lariviere sold 62,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,622,757.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,389.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,826,183 shares of company stock valued at $158,848,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 930.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 188,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 170,175 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 95,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 26.1% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 339,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 70,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 59.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 457,055 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 75.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,954 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

