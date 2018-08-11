Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.17.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics traded up $0.65, reaching $38.10, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 229,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.55. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $54.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.17). research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Mitchall G. Clark sold 4,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $214,040.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 357,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,485,104.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $455,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,044,596.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,400 shares of company stock worth $7,301,767. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,236,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,205,000 after buying an additional 1,420,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,364,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,650,000 after buying an additional 520,163 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,094,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,685,000 after buying an additional 82,285 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $18,585,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

