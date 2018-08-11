At Home Group Inc (HOME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. At Home Group posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. At Home Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on At Home Group in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised At Home Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on At Home Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. At Home Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.11.

In related news, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 4,569,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $172,788,259.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Judd T. Nystrom sold 18,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $674,985.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,770,851 shares of company stock worth $331,094,870 over the last ninety days. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in At Home Group by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in At Home Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of At Home Group traded down $0.19, reaching $35.09, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 357,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,204. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

