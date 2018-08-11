Aspen Technology (AZPN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $106.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Aspen Technology traded as high as $109.05 and last traded at $108.48, with a volume of 27821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.33.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $90.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 6.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,798,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,568,000 after buying an additional 306,118 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 993.9% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 305,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,304,000 after buying an additional 277,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,208,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,782,000 after purchasing an additional 250,691 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at about $19,038,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at about $18,652,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 33.19% and a negative return on equity of 61.04%. The company had revenue of $125.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

