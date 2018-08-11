Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th.

Aspen Insurance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Aspen Insurance has a payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aspen Insurance to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

NYSE AHL traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 357,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,055. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.40. Aspen Insurance has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.00 million. Aspen Insurance had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. Aspen Insurance’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Insurance will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AHL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

