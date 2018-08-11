ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR (ASHTY) to Issue $1.40 Semi-Annual Dividend

ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 1.396 per share on Monday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th.

ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR opened at $123.85 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $131.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASHTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

About ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

