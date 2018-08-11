Ashtead Group plc (AHT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 27.50 on September 14th

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.50 ($0.36) per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 2,393 ($30.98) on Friday. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,476 ($19.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,185 ($28.28).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AHT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.25) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,360 ($30.55) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.77) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.36) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,378.57 ($30.79).

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Tanya Fratto acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,254 ($29.18) per share, for a total transaction of £22,540 ($29,177.99).

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

