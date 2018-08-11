Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

NYSE AHT opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $389.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.19 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. equities research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Tallis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $168,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $339,406 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

