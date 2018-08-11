ASGN (ASGN) & StarTek (SRT) Financial Comparison

ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) and StarTek (NYSE:SRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get ASGN alerts:

This table compares ASGN and StarTek’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASGN $2.63 billion 1.81 $157.67 million $3.05 29.80 StarTek $292.60 million 0.39 -$1.27 million ($0.08) -87.63

ASGN has higher revenue and earnings than StarTek. StarTek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASGN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ASGN has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StarTek has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.9% of ASGN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of StarTek shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of ASGN shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of StarTek shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ASGN and StarTek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASGN 5.67% 19.07% 9.40% StarTek -6.49% -15.60% -7.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ASGN and StarTek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASGN 0 2 6 0 2.75 StarTek 0 2 1 0 2.33

ASGN presently has a consensus target price of $81.57, suggesting a potential downside of 10.26%. StarTek has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 80.69%. Given StarTek’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe StarTek is more favorable than ASGN.

Summary

ASGN beats StarTek on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals. It also provides scientific, engineering, and clinical research staffing and services for temporary and permanent assignments, such as chemists, clinical research associates, clinical lab assistants, engineers, biologists, biochemists, microbiologists, molecular biologists, biostatisticians, drug safety specialists, SAS programmers, medical writers, food scientists, regulatory affairs specialists, lab assistants, and other skilled professionals. This segment serves companies from various industries, as well as advertising agencies and company marketing departments. Its Oxford segment recruits and delivers experienced IT, engineering, and regulatory and compliance consultants to clients for temporary assignments and project engagements; provides permanent placements in technology, engineering, sales, executive, financial, accounting, scientific, legal, and operations positions; and offers locally-based contract and permanent life science professionals to clients with research and development projects. The company's ECS segment delivers solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, software development, IT modernization, and science and engineering. The company was formerly known as On Assignment, Inc. and changed its name to ASGN Incorporated in April 2018. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. The company's service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes. It offers technical and product support services through telephone, e-mail, chat, facsimile, and Internet; and sales support services comprising lead generation, direct sales, account management and retention programs, and marketing analysis and modeling. The company's provisioning and order processing services comprise full life cycle order management and technical sales support for high-end telecommunications services, such as wire-line, wireless, data, and customer premise equipment; order fallout from its clients' automated systems, billing review, revenue recovery, and quality assurance; direct-to-consumer services, such as provisioning, order processing, and transfer of accounts between client service providers. Its receivables management services consist of first and third party collections services for clients in the telecommunication, cable and media, and healthcare industries; healthcare services include customer care, sales support, accounts receivable management, remote patient care, and medical triage to providers, payers, pharmaceutical, and medical devices; and industry-specific processes comprise training curriculum development, workforce management, customer analytics, quality monitoring services, and dispositions. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.