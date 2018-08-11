Ascendant Resources (ASND) PT Lowered to C$2.40 at HC Wainwright

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 258.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Eight Capital dropped their target price on Ascendant Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a research report on Saturday, July 14th.

Get Ascendant Resources alerts:

Ascendant Resources opened at C$0.67 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Ascendant Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.62 and a 52-week high of C$1.23.

Ascendant Resources Inc acquires, develops, explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interests in the El Mochito zinc, silver, and lead mine located in Honduras. The company was formerly known as Morumbi Resources Inc and changed its name to Ascendant Resources Inc in December 2016.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.