Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ascena Retail Group, Inc, formerly known as The Dress Barn, Inc., operates as a national specialty retailer of apparel for women and girls under the Dressbarn, Maurices and Justice brands. Its Dressbarn stores offer casual, career and special occasion fashion apparel and accessories; Maurices stores offer casual and career apparel and accessories; and Justice stores offer trend-right apparel and accessories. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. is based in Suffern, New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASNA. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ascena Retail Group to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Shares of Ascena Retail Group traded up $0.12, reaching $4.28, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 1,266,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.66. Ascena Retail Group has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. analysts anticipate that Ascena Retail Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 44,168 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 56,415 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn, and Catherines. It creates, designs, and develops a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom furnishings; and wear-to-work, sportswear, footwear, and social occasion apparel.

