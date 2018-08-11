Arthur F. Anton Buys 10,000 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) Stock

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Director Arthur F. Anton bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.37 per share, with a total value of $233,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,541.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ZEUS opened at $22.66 on Friday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $257.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.23. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

ZEUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.