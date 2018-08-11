Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) in a research note published on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $13.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.95.

Shares of ARWR stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.89. 1,057,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,906. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 1.85.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 400.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.39%. The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 20,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,718.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 126,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 55,912 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2,897.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 28,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 27,206 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage medicines include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-Lung1 for the treatment of an undisclosed pulmonary target; ARO-HIF2 to treat renal cell carcinoma; ARO-F12 for hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders; and ARO-AMG1 for the treatment of an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target.

