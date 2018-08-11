ArQule (ARQL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has $6.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ArQule, Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in the research and development of next-generation, small-molecule cancer therapeutics. The Company’s targeted, broad-spectrum products and research programs are focused on key biological processes that are central to cancer. ArQule’s lead clinical-stage products have been generated from two scientific platforms: Cancer Survival Protein modulation and Activated Checkpoint Therapy. The Cancer Survival Protein modulation platform has generated a clinical-stage product that mediates its effects by inhibiting the activity of a molecule known as c-Met, which plays multiple roles in cancer cell growth, survival, invasion, angiogenesis and metastasis. The ACT platform is designed to kill cancer cells selectively while sparing normal cells through direct activation of DNA damage response/checkpoint pathways. The Company’s lead ACT program, based on the E2F-1 pathway, is partnered with Roche. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ArQule from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ArQule from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of ArQule in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArQule from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of ArQule from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.65.

Shares of ARQL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.46. 562,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.35 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ArQule has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $7.21.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that ArQule will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology sold 1,035,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $5,179,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 8,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,359.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,057 shares of company stock worth $104,180 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

