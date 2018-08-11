Argus (ARGUS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $121.00

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Argus has a market cap of $8,573.00 and $121.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argus coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Argus has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Argus alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00046408 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004023 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00266823 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003025 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000557 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00064000 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Argus Coin Profile

Argus (CRYPTO:ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official website is www.argusnetwork.co . Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin

Argus Coin Trading

Argus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.