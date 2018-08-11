Ardor Market Cap Hits $116.19 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001814 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Poloniex. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $116.19 million and $1.68 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, Poloniex, Upbit, Binance, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

