Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 878,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,463,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,929 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 625,968 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 230,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping traded up $0.10, hitting $6.65, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 170,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.82. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 28 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

