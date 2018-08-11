Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) to report $26.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.70 million. Ardmore Shipping posted sales of $30.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $126.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.37 million to $141.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $156.42 million per share, with estimates ranging from $148.79 million to $171.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on ASC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 37,135 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 102,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,223,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 160,378 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,715,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping traded up $0.10, hitting $6.65, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 170,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $216.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 28 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

