ArcelorMittal’s (MT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of ArcelorMittal traded down $1.09, hitting $30.29, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 3,496,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.31. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $37.50.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

