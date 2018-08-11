Aramark (ARMK) PT Raised to $44.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARMK. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aramark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Aramark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aramark presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Get Aramark alerts:

ARMK opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.69. Aramark has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 17.37%. analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Aramark by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Aramark by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 218,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Aramark by 7,434.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 53,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 52,338 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.