Aptiv (APTV) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aptiv earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 47.319224770894 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $94.53 on Friday. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $76.53 and a 12-month high of $103.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Aptiv had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Cowen set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.24.

In other news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $802,869.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

