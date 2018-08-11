Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,893 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 368.3% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,281 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.08 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

Shares of Applied Materials opened at $48.13 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

