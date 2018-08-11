Apple (AAPL) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AAPL. BTIG Research raised shares of Apple to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Maxim Group cut shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Nomura restated a neutral rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.81.

Apple traded down $0.62, hitting $207.53, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 24,558,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,543,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Apple has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $209.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1,018.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.70%.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $3,259,682.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,189,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johny Srouji sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $2,811,594.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,302 shares in the company, valued at $13,761,717.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,305 shares of company stock worth $32,377,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 76.1% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

