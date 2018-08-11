Aperio Group LLC Has $7.97 Million Stake in Textron Inc. (TXT)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Textron by 446.3% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,034,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,991,000 after acquiring an additional 844,945 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,458,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,225,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,133,757,000 after buying an additional 374,087 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $205,501,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,825,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Textron opened at $65.75 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.24 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Textron had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.27%.

In other Textron news, Chairman Scott C. Donnelly sold 82,647 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $5,551,398.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 639,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,983,157.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie G. Duffy sold 6,562 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $447,069.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,209 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,968 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “$66.44” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Bank of America set a $78.00 target price on shares of Textron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Textron to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.77.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

