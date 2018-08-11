Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) Insider Keith M. Kimmel Sells 25,000 Shares

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $1,080,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management traded down $0.33, hitting $42.89, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 551,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,816. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.59. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $46.72.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.93 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 36.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 14.2% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 14.5% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 14.2% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 4.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 184 communities in 22 states and the District of Columbia.

