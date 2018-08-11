Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Investment and Management Company, which is better known as Aimco, reported second-quarter 2018 pro forma funds from operations (FFO) of 61 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. Results display growth in same-store property net operating income (NOI), and lease-up of redevelopment and acquisition properties. These positives were offset by lower NOI from apartment sales in 2017 and 2018, increased interest expense on corporate borrowings, and lower tax benefits. Notably, Aimco has a solid portfolio, diversified in terms of geography and price point. It is making diligent efforts to improve portfolio mix. The company also completed its exit from the affordable housing line of business and has reduced its leverage. Yet, dilutive impact on earnings from asset dispositions and adverse impact on rent growth and new-lease pricing from elevated supply in various markets remain concerns.”

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, July 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management opened at $42.89 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $46.72. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.60). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.04%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $1,080,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 100,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,223.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 335,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 310,104 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 184 communities in 22 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Investment and Management (AIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.