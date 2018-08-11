Antero Resources Corp (AR) Stake Decreased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,878 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Antero Resources worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. RDL Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources opened at $18.76 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 156.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78. Antero Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $22.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $989.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.78 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AR. TD Securities dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Antero Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

