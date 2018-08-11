ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,010 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of ANSYS worth $38,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 34,694.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 73,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 73,205 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 135,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after acquiring an additional 40,158 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,027,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on ANSYS from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on ANSYS from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.45.

In related news, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total value of $595,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James E. Cashman III sold 40,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.76, for a total value of $6,591,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,801,088 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $171.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 0.96. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.20 and a 1-year high of $184.95.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 25.98%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.