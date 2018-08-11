ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 93,100.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 320,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,843,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 20.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 359,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,633,000 after purchasing an additional 61,598 shares during the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 89.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 13,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.30, for a total transaction of $613,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total value of $595,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,801,088. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ANSYS to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $163.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.45.

ANSYS opened at $171.53 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 0.96. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.20 and a 12-month high of $184.95.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 25.98%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

