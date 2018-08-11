ANSYS (ANSS) PT Raised to $168.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $163.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.53. 393,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,756. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $119.20 and a 12-month high of $184.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.96.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total value of $595,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.30, for a total transaction of $613,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,465 shares of company stock worth $7,801,088. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its position in ANSYS by 34,694.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 73,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 73,205 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 135,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after acquiring an additional 40,158 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

