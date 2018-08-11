ANSYS (ANSS) PT Raised to $168.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $163.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.45.
Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.53. 393,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,756. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $119.20 and a 12-month high of $184.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.96.
In related news, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total value of $595,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.30, for a total transaction of $613,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,465 shares of company stock worth $7,801,088. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its position in ANSYS by 34,694.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 73,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 73,205 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 135,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after acquiring an additional 40,158 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
