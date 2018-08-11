ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Shares Up 6.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) shares shot up 6.4% during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ANGI Homeservices traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $19.29. 82,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 402,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.91.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 26,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $405,561.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 78,903 shares of company stock worth $1,211,687 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 11,655,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,283,000 after buying an additional 6,462,395 shares during the period. Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 1st quarter worth about $17,675,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 48,275.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 972,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after buying an additional 970,331 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 1st quarter worth about $9,846,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter worth about $4,582,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.45, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.43 million. ANGI Homeservices had a negative net margin of 20.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

