Analyzing Denny’s (DENN) and Diversified Restaurant (SAUC)

Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN) and Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Denny’s has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Restaurant has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

92.7% of Denny’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Diversified Restaurant shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Denny’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.2% of Diversified Restaurant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Denny’s and Diversified Restaurant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denny’s 0 1 1 0 2.50 Diversified Restaurant 0 0 0 0 N/A

Denny’s currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.41%. Given Denny’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Denny’s is more favorable than Diversified Restaurant.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Denny’s and Diversified Restaurant’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denny’s $529.17 million 1.76 $39.59 million $0.58 25.40 Diversified Restaurant $165.46 million 0.17 -$20.45 million ($0.05) -20.60

Denny’s has higher revenue and earnings than Diversified Restaurant. Diversified Restaurant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denny’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Denny’s and Diversified Restaurant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denny’s 7.56% -39.88% 13.31% Diversified Restaurant -13.84% N/A -2.40%

Summary

Denny’s beats Diversified Restaurant on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Diversified Restaurant Company Profile

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc., a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

