Analysts Set Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Target Price at $68.32

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.32.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, April 20th.

NYSE WAL opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.86 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Vice Chairman Dale Gibbons bought 2,093 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.88 per share, with a total value of $119,049.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 185,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,319.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $390,520.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,913.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $841,181. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $493,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $10,226,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 228.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.2% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 138,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after buying an additional 20,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

