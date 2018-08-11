Analysts Set Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) Target Price at $12.88

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price target on Pretium Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVG. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVG traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.24. 7,762,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,408. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 92.40 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $146.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. equities research analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain on October 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.