Analysts Set Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY) Target Price at $18.83

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Party City Holdco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th.

NYSE PRTY traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. 8,070,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,480. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 12,000,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $180,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 196,457 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,143,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,169 shares in the company, valued at $130,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 13,751.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 41,117 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth about $183,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,717,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,462,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,547,000 after purchasing an additional 368,655 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 440.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 144,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 117,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories and novelties, stationery, and decorations.

