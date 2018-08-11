Analysts Set Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Price Target at $185.43

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PH shares. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.73, for a total transaction of $100,736.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt A. Keller sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total transaction of $1,275,190.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,061.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,106. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5,815.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin opened at $168.00 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $152.47 and a one year high of $212.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

