Analysts Set Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) PT at $206.17

Shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €205.50 ($238.95).

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEURV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Commerzbank set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. equinet set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Baader Bank set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €211.00 ($245.35) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

