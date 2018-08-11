Analysts Set Expectations for Resolute Energy Corp’s Q4 2018 Earnings (REN)

Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Resolute Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 7th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Resolute Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Resolute Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Resolute Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resolute Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Shares of Resolute Energy opened at $31.86 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Resolute Energy has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.98 million, a PE ratio of 531.00 and a beta of 3.35.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Resolute Energy had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $73.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Betz purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $101,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Sutton sold 55,000 shares of Resolute Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $1,845,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Resolute Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Energy during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Resolute Energy by 601.4% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 42,215 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $8,550,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Resolute Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

