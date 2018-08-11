Analysts Set Everspin Technologies Inc (MRAM) Price Target at $14.75

Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Everspin Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas Andre sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $41,244.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRAM. Unterberg Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 72,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 294,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRAM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,801. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.62% and a negative return on equity of 86.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Everspin Technologies will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, embedded MRAM, magnetic sensor, and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.