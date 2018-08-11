Analysts Set Detour Gold Co. (DGC) PT at $16.30

Shares of Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.30.

DGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Detour Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on Detour Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Detour Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. CSFB cut their target price on Detour Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on Detour Gold from C$22.00 to C$12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th.

Get Detour Gold alerts:

In other Detour Gold news, insider James Whyte Mavor sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.30, for a total value of C$98,400.00. Also, Director Jonathan A. Rubenstein sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.71, for a total transaction of C$114,390.00. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $288,570 over the last three months.

Shares of Detour Gold traded down C$0.25, reaching C$11.92, on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 619,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,522. Detour Gold has a 52 week low of C$9.11 and a 52 week high of C$17.86.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold Corporation, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metal mineral properties in Canada. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous group of mining leases and claims totaling 625 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Detour Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detour Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.