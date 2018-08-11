Analysts Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Target Price at $10.53

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.53.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “$10.88” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $13.00 target price on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $116,759,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 719.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,333,410 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after buying an additional 7,315,995 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth approximately $15,210,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 81.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,367,613 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,389,000 after buying an additional 1,512,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 886.8% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after buying an additional 1,471,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

CLF opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.50, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 76.39% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

