Analysts Set Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Target Price at $30.17

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut Cadence Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. 518,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.39.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,392,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after buying an additional 2,179,276 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 6,928.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,084,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,185,000 after buying an additional 2,055,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,533,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,871,000 after buying an additional 1,597,388 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,682,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,051,000 after buying an additional 1,160,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,890,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,473,000 after buying an additional 907,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

