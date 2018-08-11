Analysts Set Avalara Inc (AVLR) PT at $48.25

Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,851. Avalara has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.10.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,857,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

