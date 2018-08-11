Analysts Expect XOMA Corp (XOMA) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Brokerages expect XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.08). XOMA reported earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for XOMA.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). XOMA had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 379.39%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $49.00 price objective on shares of XOMA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. XOMA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of XOMA traded down $0.87, reaching $18.43, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat. 149,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 7.26. XOMA has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $161.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 2.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of XOMA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XOMA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in XOMA by 4,288.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in XOMA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. 41.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation engages in the discovery, development, and licensing of therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a portfolio of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.